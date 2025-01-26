JD Vance "desperately" hopes sending ICE into schools and churches has "chilling" effect
Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently praised his and President Donald Trump's mass deportation effort and said he hopes it sends a strong message to undocumented immigrants.
On Sunday, the CBS News show Face the Nation aired Vance's first public interview since taking office, during which he spoke on a number of issues, including the administration's aggressive approach to immigration.
Within their first week in office, the administration has pushed forward a number of changes to immigration policies, with one of the most controversial being one that allows enforcement agents to raid churches, hospitals, and schools.
When asked if he thought the policy might have "a chilling effect" on people in communities affected by it, such as parents who would be afraid to send their children to school, Vance appeared to relish the idea.
"I desperately hope it has a chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming into our country," he responded.
Throughout the interview, Vance insisted their focus was on violent criminals and argued the "humanitarian" aspect of how they conduct their efforts should be ignored as they are dealing with people who deserve no such consideration.
JD Vance defends Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship
Another controversial policy the administration has been trying to push through is bringing an end to birthright citizenship, which was recently blocked by a federal judge, who described the move as "blatantly unconstitutional" as the policy is enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
Vance said he "obviously" disagreed with the judge, arguing the policy "should apply to anybody who doesn't plan to stay here."
"This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers. But just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn't mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world," he said, adding that "no country" other than the US has such a policy.
While Trump and Vance have both claimed that the US is the only country to have birthright citizenship, the CIA World Factbook reports that there are 30 nations with some form of a similar policy.
Cover photo: ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP