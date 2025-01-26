JD Vance "desperately" hopes sending ICE into schools and churches has "chilling" effect

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently praised his and President Donald Trump 's mass deportation effort and said he hopes it sends a strong message to undocumented immigrants .

Vice President JD Vance recently defended the Trump administration's deportation efforts and said he hopes it sends a "chilling" message to immigrants. © ALLISON ROBBERT / AFP

On Sunday, the CBS News show Face the Nation aired Vance's first public interview since taking office, during which he spoke on a number of issues, including the administration's aggressive approach to immigration.

Within their first week in office, the administration has pushed forward a number of changes to immigration policies, with one of the most controversial being one that allows enforcement agents to raid churches, hospitals, and schools.

When asked if he thought the policy might have "a chilling effect" on people in communities affected by it, such as parents who would be afraid to send their children to school, Vance appeared to relish the idea.

"I desperately hope it has a chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming into our country," he responded.

Throughout the interview, Vance insisted their focus was on violent criminals and argued the "humanitarian" aspect of how they conduct their efforts should be ignored as they are dealing with people who deserve no such consideration.