Trump suffers major setback in bid to end birthright citizenship

A federal judge on Thursday put a temporary block on President Donald Trump's controversial attempt to restrict birthright citizenship. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The ruling imposes a 14-day halt on the enforcement of one of the most controversial executive orders Trump signed hours after being sworn into office for a second term.

It comes after a flurry of lawsuits were filed by a total of 22 states, two cities, and numerous civil rights groups.

"This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," senior US District Judge John Coughenour was reported as saying during the hearing in Washington state.

"I've been on the bench for over four decades, I can't remember another case where the question presented is as clear as this one is," said Coughenour, who was appointed to the bench by a Republican president, Ronald Reagan.

Birthright citizenship is fundamental to America's national identity, with the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution decreeing that anyone born on US soil is a citizen.

It says, in part: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."