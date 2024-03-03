Jill Biden eviscerates Donald Trump: "Dangerous to women and our families"

Atlanta, Georgia - First lady Jill Biden shared some harsh criticisms about presidential candidate Donald Trump , who is expected to face her husband, President Joe Biden , in the general election this November.

During a recent event in Atlanta, First Lady Jill Biden (r.) criticized Donald Trump as he runs for re-election against her husband, President Joe Biden. © Collage: NICHOLAS KAMM & Jim WATSON / AFP

Jill held nothing back while speaking at a Women for Biden-Harris event on Friday.

"I've been so proud of how Joe has placed women at the center of his agenda. But Donald Trump?" she said, according to CNN, garnering boos from the audience.

"He spent a lifetime tearing us down and devaluing our existence," she continued. "He mocks women's bodies, disrespects our accomplishments, and brags about assault. Now he's bragging about killing Roe v. Wade."

"How far will he go? When will he stop? You know the answer: He won't," she added.

"Donald Trump is dangerous to women and to our families. We simply cannot let him win."

Her comments come days after Trump expressed interest in enacting a national 15-week abortion ban if he is re-elected, while continuing to brag about how his presidential administration installed the Supreme Court justices that went on to overturn Roe in 2022.

Jill has been traveling across the country in an effort to gain support for her husband from female voters, a demographic that Trump has consistently ranked poorly with in past elections.