Has Donald Trump gotten more extreme on abortion?
Eagle Pass, Texas - While visiting the southern border this week, Donald Trump expressed interest in implementing a more extreme limit on abortion if he manages to win back the White House.
Has Trump changed his tune on the hot button issue of abortion?
During a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president shared that he is constantly "hearing 15 weeks" from other Republicans as a good place for him to put a national ban on abortion if he wins re-election. But he made clear that he hasn't decided yet.
"I haven't agreed to any number. I'm gonna see," he explained. "We wanna take an issue that was very polarizing and get it settled and solved, so everybody can be happy."
In 2022, Trump's presidential administration installed several Supreme Court justices that went on to help get Roe v. Wade overturned, ruling the constitution does not protect the right to choose an abortion but leaves it with state lawmakers. It's a feat Trump continues to take credit for.
Republicans and red states have since pushed for more extreme abortion measures and legislation. According to The New Republican, prior to overturning Roe, Republicans largely argued 22 weeks was a viable abortion limit, as many believed this is when fetuses begin to feel pain. Many conservatives have now moved the goal post to the 15-week mark, despite the fact experts agree fetuses can't feel pain until 24 weeks.
Abortion has since become a losing issue for the party, but Trump seems to be refining his stance on the debate as he tries to court Christian voters ahead of the general election in November.
Nikki Haley responds to Donald Trump's abortion comments
Nikki Haley, Trump's last standing rival in the GOP primaries, slammed Trump's comments on abortion during a recent CNN interview, accusing him of being "divisive" and "demonizing" the issue.
She went on to push a seemingly moderate position, saying she would only "sign anything that would get 60 Senate votes."
Haley supported anti-abortion measures while she was governor and has previously described herself as "unapologetically pro-life."
"The focus needs to be banning late-term abortions, encouraging adoptions, and making sure doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them," Haley explained.
"The fellas just don't know how to talk about this," she added.
Haley, who hasn't won a single contest against Trump in the primaries, has refused to drop out, and will battle it out with the former president during Super Tuesday on March 5.
Cover photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP