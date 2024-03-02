Has Donald Trump gotten more extreme on abortion?

Eagle Pass, Texas - While visiting the southern border this week, Donald Trump expressed interest in implementing a more extreme limit on abortion if he manages to win back the White House.

During a recent interview, presidential candidate Donald Trump expressed interest in placing a ban on abortion at 15 weeks if he wins re-election. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Has Trump changed his tune on the hot button issue of abortion?

During a recent interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the former president shared that he is constantly "hearing 15 weeks" from other Republicans as a good place for him to put a national ban on abortion if he wins re-election. But he made clear that he hasn't decided yet.

"I haven't agreed to any number. I'm gonna see," he explained. "We wanna take an issue that was very polarizing and get it settled and solved, so everybody can be happy."

In 2022, Trump's presidential administration installed several Supreme Court justices that went on to help get Roe v. Wade overturned, ruling the constitution does not protect the right to choose an abortion but leaves it with state lawmakers. It's a feat Trump continues to take credit for.

Republicans and red states have since pushed for more extreme abortion measures and legislation. According to The New Republican, prior to overturning Roe, Republicans largely argued 22 weeks was a viable abortion limit, as many believed this is when fetuses begin to feel pain. Many conservatives have now moved the goal post to the 15-week mark, despite the fact experts agree fetuses can't feel pain until 24 weeks.

Abortion has since become a losing issue for the party, but Trump seems to be refining his stance on the debate as he tries to court Christian voters ahead of the general election in November.