Joe Manchin issues dire Trump warning: "This is crazy stuff!"
Washington DC - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin delivered a stark warning to voters that are considering supporting Donald Trump's re-election effort in 2024.
Trump, who is facing four separate indictments, remains the front-runner in the Republican primaries by a wide margin, and will most likely win the party's nomination.
All the while, the ex-president's rhetoric has been getting more and more extreme.
Speaking to reporters, Manchin insisted it would be "dangerous" for Trump to win back the White House because he would "destroy democracy in America."
"You can't have this visceral hatred spewing out every time you give a speech, denigrating Americans: the only good American is the one that likes and supports you, the only fair election is the one you win, laws pertain to everybody but you, and January 6 was a walk-in-the-park visit to their favorite place, the United States Capitol," the conservative Democrat said.
"This is crazy stuff," he added.
Will Joe Manchin run for president?
Manchin's comments come after he announced last week that he will not be running for re-election next year.
Though he will be ending his 14-year stint in Congress, Manchin has floated the idea of continuing his work in politics, and possibly running for president in the near future.
"I will do anything I can to help my country," he recently told NBC when asked about a possible run. "[If] you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely."
"Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," Manchin added.
