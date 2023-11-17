Joe Manchin issues dire Trump warning: "This is crazy stuff!"

Washington DC - West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin delivered a stark warning to voters that are considering supporting Donald Trump 's re-election effort in 2024.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (r.) warned voters that re-electing Donald Trump in 2024 could "destroy democracy in America." © Collage: Ludovic MARIN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump, who is facing four separate indictments, remains the front-runner in the Republican primaries by a wide margin, and will most likely win the party's nomination.

All the while, the ex-president's rhetoric has been getting more and more extreme.

Speaking to reporters, Manchin insisted it would be "dangerous" for Trump to win back the White House because he would "destroy democracy in America."

"You can't have this visceral hatred spewing out every time you give a speech, denigrating Americans: the only good American is the one that likes and supports you, the only fair election is the one you win, laws pertain to everybody but you, and January 6 was a walk-in-the-park visit to their favorite place, the United States Capitol," the conservative Democrat said.

"This is crazy stuff," he added.