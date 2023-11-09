Senator Joe Manchin announces big move for 2024

Washington DC – The influential Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced on Thursday he will not run for re-election next year, ending his 14-year stint in Congress that has surely shaken things up.

In an online video posted on his social media on Thursday, Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not run for re-election to the US Senate. © Screenshot/X/@Sen_JoeManchin

"I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life," the 76-year-old centrist politician and internal party opponent of President Joe Biden said in an online video on Thursday. "And decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate."

"After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I've accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia."

Instead, he plans to travel the country and see "if there is interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," the senator continued.

Earlier this year, there was much chatter that Manchin was planning a run for president in 2024 and becoming an Independent.