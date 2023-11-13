Donald Trump accused of "Nazi talk" and echoing Hitler

Claremont, New Hampshire – Former president Donald Trump faced furious backlash Monday over his Veterans Day weekend remarks branding his political opponents "vermin," as leading scholars and President Joe Biden accused him of parroting Hitler and Mussolini.

Former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Saturday. © Joseph Prezioso / AFP

In a social media post to mark the holiday on Saturday, Trump pledged to "root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream."

The tycoon – who leads polling in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – later repeated the remarks at a speech in New Hampshire that night.

"On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation's heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini – two dictators many US veterans gave their lives fighting – in order to defeat exactly the kind of un-American ideas Trump now champions," the Biden campaign said.

The White House added separately that Trump's remark would be "horrifyingly recognizable to American veterans who put on their country's uniform in the 1940s."

The Trump campaign slammed "snowflakes" making the historical comparison and warned in a statement that "their sad, miserable existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House."