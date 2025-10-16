John Bolton has been indicted by a federal grand jury – here's what Trump has to say about it

Washington DC - John Bolton, Donald Trump 's former national security advisor, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury, the third foe of the US president to be hit with criminal charges in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump (l.) speaks alongside National Security Adviser John Bolton (r.) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2018. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The 76-year-old veteran diplomat was charged by a federal grand jury in Maryland with 18 counts of transmitting and retaining classified information.

The 26-page indictment accuses Bolton of sharing top secret documents by email with two "unauthorized individuals" who are not identified but are believed to be his wife and daughter.

The Justice Department said the documents "revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations."

Each of the counts carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Asked for his reaction to Bolton's indictment, Trump told reporters at the White House that his former aide is a "bad person."

"I think he's a bad guy," Trump said. "That's the way it goes."

Bolton's indictment follows the recent pressing of criminal charges by the Trump Justice Department against two other prominent critics of the Republican president – New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey.

Trump recently publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post to take action against James, Comey, and others he sees as enemies, in an escalation of his campaign against political opponents.

Trump did not specifically mention Bolton in the Truth Social post, but he has lashed out at his former advisor in the past and withdrew his security detail shortly after taking office in January.