Mike Johnson laughs off concerns over Trump's affection for Putin

Washington DC - Mike Johnson, the leader of the House of Representatives and a loyal ally of Donald Trump , has rejected accusations the president is too friendly toward Russia .

"It's pretty absurd for anyone in the media or Democrats to somehow proclaim that President Trump, the White House, or Republicans in Congress are on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's side," he told NBC News on Sunday.

"It's a joke. We understand that he is a dangerous adversary, and he is the one that provoked the war" in Ukraine.

Johnson also said that the priorities of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were "in the wrong place" and reiterated the position that he had behaved ungratefully in the Oval Office.

The ill-fated meeting on Friday began with Zelensky thanking his hosts for the invitation. He also insisted on security guarantees that go beyond a raw materials deal sought by Trump.

He described Putin as a "killer and terrorist" who hates him and Ukraine.

Trump reacted angrily, saying that such statements would not help end the war and then threatening to cut off military aid.