Josh Shapiro slams Trump for inciting "vengeance" over Charlie Kirk murder

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro slammed President Donald Trump for his comments following the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a "leadership" failure.

"During moments like this, I believe we have a responsibility to be clear and unequivocal in calling out all forms of political violence and making clear it is all wrong," Shapiro said in a speech at the Eradicate Hate Global Summit on Tuesday.

"That shouldn't be hard to do," he said. "Unfortunately, some from the dark corners of the internet all the way to the Oval Office want to cherry-pick which instances of political violence they want to condemn."

"Doing that only further divides us, and it makes it harder to heal. There are some who will hear that selective condemnation and take it as a permission slip to commit more violence."

His comments follow the assassination of far-right political commentator Charlie Kirk last week, which saw leaders from across both sides of the aisle condemn political violence.

Trump and other MAGA leaders went further, though, by directly attacking the Democrats and what they called the "radical left," which they blamed for the killing, despite little current evidence of the shooter's motive and political leanings.

Speaking to reporters, Shapiro said on Tuesday that Trump's use of Kirk's murder to attack the left failed both a "leadership" and "morality test."

"It should not be hard to stand up to some people who are celebrating the killing of Charlie Kirk and say, 'That's wrong,'" Shapiro said.