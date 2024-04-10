Judge in Trump's documents case makes surprising ruling on government witnesses

Miami, Florida - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's classified documents case recently ruled that government witnesses in the case will not be publicly revealed to avoid potential threats or harassment against them.

A US District Court Judge recently ruled that the names of government witnesses will be redacted from Donald Trump's classified documents case. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon released a 24-page filing, ordering Trump's attorneys to redact the names of the witnesses or use a pseudonym or categorical description.

The decision came as Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has led the case, challenged the judge's original ruling, which would have forced the prosecution to share the identity of certain witnesses with Trump's attorneys.

Last month, Judge Cannon heard oral arguments from both sides, where prosecutors argued that revealing the witnesses' identities could result in them being threatened and harassed.

Smith and his team have sought to protect "career civil servants and former close advisers" to the former president.