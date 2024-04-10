Judge in Trump's documents case makes surprising ruling on government witnesses
Miami, Florida - The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case recently ruled that government witnesses in the case will not be publicly revealed to avoid potential threats or harassment against them.
On Tuesday, US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon released a 24-page filing, ordering Trump's attorneys to redact the names of the witnesses or use a pseudonym or categorical description.
The decision came as Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has led the case, challenged the judge's original ruling, which would have forced the prosecution to share the identity of certain witnesses with Trump's attorneys.
Last month, Judge Cannon heard oral arguments from both sides, where prosecutors argued that revealing the witnesses' identities could result in them being threatened and harassed.
Smith and his team have sought to protect "career civil servants and former close advisers" to the former president.
Trump is scheduled to go to trial in May
Trump is facing 40 felony charges for his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office and obstructing efforts by authorities to retrieve the materials.
Judge Cannon, who was appointed by Trump in 2020, has received increased scrutiny in recent months, as she has made a series of questionable rulings that have allowed Trump and his team to repeatedly stall and delay the trial.
While the beginning of the trial is still scheduled for May 20, Judge Cannon has expressed interest in possibly rescheduling for a later date.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP