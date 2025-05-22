Judge slams Trump for violating court orders with Sudan deportation flight

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge recently ruled that President Donald Trump and his administration had violated court orders by sending a plane of migrants to South Sudan.

According to NBC News, US District Court Judge Brian Murphy said during a hearing on Wednesday that the Trump administration had "unquestionably" violated an injunction he issued in March that blocked migrants from being deported to any country other than their own.

The judge's decision came after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed they had sent a flight of eight migrants from Texas to South Sudan on Wednesday morning.

Only one of the passengers is said to be Sudanese.

Murphy argued the migrants were not given sufficient time to consult an attorney or family members before being deported, making it "impossible" for them to "have a meaningful opportunity to object."

He also noted the US has issued a "do not travel" order for Sudan due to high risks of crime, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

Following the ruling, DHS issued a statement defending their actions, claiming the "activist" judge is trying to bring back "some of the most barbaric, violent individuals" to American soil.

"This ruling is deranged," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, adding, "The message this activist judge is sending to victims and their families is we don't care."