Trump administration defies court order to deport South Asians to South Sudan

Boston, Massachusetts - US immigration officials have begun deporting about 12 South Asian migrants to South Sudan, according to a Tuesday court filing and media reports.

Demonstrators hold signs reading "Stop Deportations" and "Nunca Más" ("Never Again") during a protest against the Trump administration's anti-immigrant platform in New York City. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Immigration lawyers learned from a detention officer's email that a Burmese national, identified as N.M., was "removed...to South Sudan," they wrote in an emergency filing seeking the court's intervention and the return of the migrants.

A second migrant, a Vietnamese national identified as T.T.P. in the filing, "appears to have suffered the same fate" along with at least 10 others.

The removal violates an earlier order, the lawyers said, noting they had last filed an emergency motion on May 7, after media reports indicated immigration officials were seeking to deport N.M. and others to Libya and Saudi Arabia.

The court had sided with plaintiffs, and "the men were ultimately transported back to an immigration detention center after remaining on a bus on the base's tarmac for three or four hours," the filing said.

The filing also noted that a flawed peace deal in South Sudan collapsed this week, and N.M. is being flown "into a country that is now returning to full-blown and catastrophic civil war."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.