Laura Loomer asks Trump to appoint her to "dream job" in his administration

Washington DC - MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer recently asked President Donald Trump to appoint her to an administration role she described as her "dream job."

According to a recent report from Politico, the Trump administration has been weighing the idea of forcing all international students seeking to attend college in the US to undergo vetting of their social media accounts.

In an X post on Wednesday, Loomer said she would be the perfect candidate to conduct the vetting.

"Sounds like a dream job for me. I would love to research foreign students all day and find an excuse to block them from coming into our country based on their radicalism," Loomer wrote.

"Sign me up," she added.

The administration's efforts come as Trump has had an ongoing feud with Harvard University. The president recently ordered the school to stop enrolling international students entirely, but the unprecedented move was blocked by a federal judge.

Loomer, who has said she would "take a bullet" for Trump, is a conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed white nationalist who made headlines when she was seen traveling around with Trump during the 2024 presidential race.

Since his win, she has visited the White House at least once to urge Trump to fire several administration aides she claimed "disloyal" – advice he ultimately took.