Trump reportedly takes Laura Loomer's advice to fire "disloyal" aides

Washington, DC - After President Donald Trump met with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer , he has reportedly taken some advice from her on how to govern.

President Donald Trump (r.) reportedly fired several White House staffers after he privately met with conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to CNN, Trump met with the right-wing influencer at the White House on Wednesday, during which Loomer urged the president to fire several members of his National Security Council team, arguing they are "disloyal."

Soon after their meeting, the White House fired three NSC staffers – director for intelligence Brian Walsh, senior director for legislative affairs Thomas Boodry, and senior director overseeing technology and national security David Feith.

Loomer reportedly had it out for Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Alex Wong, whom she described to the president as a "Never Trumper."

Though Wong was not let go, one source speculated that he may be fired within the coming days.

In a statement, Loomer declined to share any details and lamented White House officials for leaking information to "left-wing media."

Loomer is a far-right influencer, conspiracy theorist, and self-proclaimed White Nationalist who previously ran two failed congressional bids in Florida.

While running for president in 2024, Trump received heavy criticism after he was publicly spotted with Loomer on several occasions, leading many critics to question her influence on the candidate.