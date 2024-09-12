Trump slammed for bringing 9/11 conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to memorial events

New York, New York - Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after he invited far-right provocateur Laura Loomer to attend a recent memorial service for the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Donald Trump (r.) is facing heat after he brought Laura Loomer with him to 9/11 memorial events, as she once referred to the attacks as "an inside job." © Collage: TAG24 News / Rey Harris & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump attended two separate ceremonies for the 23rd anniversary of the attacks – one in Manhattan at Ground Zero and another in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the crash site for United Flight 93.

According to AP News, the presidential candidate brought Loomer along for both trips, a decision that has been met with backlash as critics quickly noted she has spread conspiracy theories about the attacks in the past.

In a social media post from last year, Loomer called the attacks "an inside job" and argued the forces behind it were trying to keep Trump from winning re-election because he's "anti-war."

During a briefing on Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed Trump for bringing a "9/11 conspiracy theorist" to the events, describing it as "shocking and offensive to the thousands of people who lost their lives on September 11."

Though she claims she has not been added to his campaign team, Loomer's heightened presence in Trump's orbit has led many to speculate she is.

