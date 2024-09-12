Trump slammed for bringing 9/11 conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer to memorial events

Donald Trump is facing heat after he brought Laura Loomer with him to 9/11 memorial events, as she once referred to the attacks as "an inside job."

New York, New York - Donald Trump is facing heavy criticism after he invited far-right provocateur Laura Loomer to attend a recent memorial service for the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Donald Trump (r.) is facing heat after he brought Laura Loomer with him to 9/11 memorial events, as she once referred to the attacks as "an inside job."
Donald Trump (r.) is facing heat after he brought Laura Loomer with him to 9/11 memorial events, as she once referred to the attacks as "an inside job."  © Collage: TAG24 News / Rey Harris & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump attended two separate ceremonies for the 23rd anniversary of the attacks – one in Manhattan at Ground Zero and another in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at the crash site for United Flight 93.

According to AP News, the presidential candidate brought Loomer along for both trips, a decision that has been met with backlash as critics quickly noted she has spread conspiracy theories about the attacks in the past.

In a social media post from last year, Loomer called the attacks "an inside job" and argued the forces behind it were trying to keep Trump from winning re-election because he's "anti-war."

During a briefing on Thursday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed Trump for bringing a "9/11 conspiracy theorist" to the events, describing it as "shocking and offensive to the thousands of people who lost their lives on September 11."

Though she claims she has not been added to his campaign team, Loomer's heightened presence in Trump's orbit has led many to speculate she is.

Is Laura Loomer influencing Donald Trump and his campaign?

Former congressional candidate Laura Loomer during a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 18, 2020.
Former congressional candidate Laura Loomer during a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 18, 2020.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Loomer, who previously ran two failed congressional bids in Florida, was first spotted traveling with Trump to his debate with Kamala Harris on Tuesday, and it appears they've been together on the campaign trail ever since.

Trump's performance at the debate was panned by many critics, specifically a moment in which he insisted that Haitian immigrants are "eating the dogs" of residents in Ohio – a debunked claim that he and his running mate, JD Vance, have continued to push relentlessly.

Loomer has also been aggressively pushing the claims but has taken things even further by insisting that Haitian immigrants aren't just eating pets, but people too.

A source close to Trump's campaign recently told Semafor that they are "100%" concerned that Loomer may be influencing the former president negatively.

"Regardless of any guardrails the Trump campaign has put on her, I don't think it’s working," the source added.

Just a few days prior, Loomer was slammed by critics for sharing a social media post that said "the White House will smell like curry" if Harris is elected, a racist reference to the vice president's Indian heritage.

The post even attracted the attention of MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who publicly called Loomer out on social media, describing her post as "extremely racist," which she said made Trump look bad.

Loomer spent her Thursday lamenting on X about media coverage of her and Trump's partnership but vowed in one post to never stop, as she claims the media "fears" her because she is "making a huge difference this election season."

