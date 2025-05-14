Lone Democrat forces House vote on Trump impeachment, faces backlash from his own party

Washington DC - A House Democrat recently moved to force a vote on his articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump .

Congressman Shri Thanedar (l.) recently moved to force a vote to impeach President Donald Trump (r.), but is struggling to gain party support. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Tuesday, Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan gave a speech on the House floor, accusing the president of "committing crimes since day one."

These alleged crimes include bribery, corruption, taking power from Congress, creating an unlawful office with his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), violating First Amendment rights, ignoring due process, and defying a Supreme Court ruling.

His motion will force Congress to vote on Resolution 353, which he first introduced last month, by the end of the week

As Republicans maintain a thin majority in the House, they are expected to take moves to kill Thanedar's motion, but he argued his effort is bigger than that.

"I'm not concerned about whether this is the right time or if there are enough votes from my colleagues across the aisle," Thanedar explained. "I rise today to do my duty and uphold my oath to protect the Constitution."

President Trump appeared to mock Thanedar's effort during a recent rally in Michigan, telling the crowd that "Some guy that I've never heard of" announced he is "going to start the impeachment."

"What the hell did I do?," Trump chuckled. "Here we go again."