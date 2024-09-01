Man tased at Trump rally after storming press area: "He is on our side!"

Johnstown, Pennsylvania - A man is facing criminal charges for jumping a barricade during Donald Trump 's recent campaign rally, only weeks after an assassin tried to take the former president's life.

A Pennsylvania man is facing criminal charges after he rushed the stage during a recent campaign rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump. © Collage: Justin Merriman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

On Friday, Trump gave a speech at the 1st Summit Arena, and as the presidential candidate lambasted the media, a man rushed the stage, jumped over a barricade, hopped onto the side of a press riser, and began yelling incoherent remarks.

Multiple law enforcement officers wrestled with the man to get him off the riser, with one eventually tasing him as he was placed under arrest.

Trump, unfazed by the commotion, told the crowd, "He is on our side," later joking, "Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?"

The incident comes after a gunman wounded Trump and two others and killed one bystander during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.