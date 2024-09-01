Man tased at Trump rally after storming press area: "He is on our side!"
Johnstown, Pennsylvania - A man is facing criminal charges for jumping a barricade during Donald Trump's recent campaign rally, only weeks after an assassin tried to take the former president's life.
On Friday, Trump gave a speech at the 1st Summit Arena, and as the presidential candidate lambasted the media, a man rushed the stage, jumped over a barricade, hopped onto the side of a press riser, and began yelling incoherent remarks.
Multiple law enforcement officers wrestled with the man to get him off the riser, with one eventually tasing him as he was placed under arrest.
Trump, unfazed by the commotion, told the crowd, "He is on our side," later joking, "Is there anywhere that's more fun to be than a Trump rally?"
The incident comes after a gunman wounded Trump and two others and killed one bystander during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
Man facing criminal charges for storming Trump rally stage
According to NBC News, the man, who has yet to be identified, will now face misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and disrupting a meeting or procession.
The man's wild behavior has sparked debate on social media, with some claiming he was a leftist protester seeking to harm Trump, while others argue his ire was aimed at the media at the behest of Trump.
Johnstown's police chief, Richard Pritchard, confirmed the man will stand trial next week but declined to speculate on his motives.
