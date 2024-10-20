"McDonald" Trump works as McDonald's fry cook in latest puzzling campaign stunt: "I love salt!"
Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump spent Kamala Harris' 60th birthday doing an elaborate stunt to in her past claims of having worked at a McDonald's fast food restaurant, and his MAGA fans were lovin' it.
The 78-year-old Republican candidate for president picked the Sunday of Harris' birthday to go behind the counter at a McDonald's location in battleground Pennsylvania.
There he donned an apron and a terse expression before jumping over to man the fryer for yet another campaign stunt seemingly aimed at wooing the everyman voter.
"I'll never forget this experience," he said at the photo op.
"It requires expertise. I'm going through the french fry stuff... I don't mind this job!"
At one point he asked if customers ever ask for more salt for their meals, exclaiming, "I love salt!" He then threw some salt over his shoulder and onto the restaurant's floor, noting that he is "superstitious."
A huge crowd showed up at the Feasterville-Trevose location, an appearance that Trump teased on Fox and Friends last week and at various campaign rallies in September.
The former president expressed his doubts that Harris had ever actually worked at the Golden Arches in the summer of 1983 as she previously claimed, a particularly offensive affront to Trump because McDonald's is reportedly one of his favorite chains.
"I'm going because she lied," he said, adding that he was "going. to do everything" while working the kitchen.
What has Kamala Harris said about working at McDonald's?
Vice President Harris has repeatedly said that she worked the cash register, ice cream machine, and fry station at the fast food chain while she was an undergraduate student at Howard University, using the anecdote to tout her middle-class origins against Trump's billionaire status.
"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald’s is because there are people who work at McDonald’s in our country who are trying to raise a family," Harris previously told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.
"I worked there as a student... I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs," she added.
Cover photo: DAVID GRAY / AFP