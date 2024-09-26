Harris slams Trump's "perspective" when pressed about past McDonald's job
Washington DC - Kamala Harris recently gave a definitive answer about whether she actually worked at McDonald's years ago, as Donald Trump continues to insist that she is lying.
On Wednesday, the vice president sat down for an interview with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who asked, "Yes or no: At any point in your life, have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions."
The joke garnered a laugh from Harris, as it was a reference to Trump's obsession with that specific detail of her resume, with the former president insisting that she has been lying about ever working at the fast food chain.
Harris confirmed she indeed held the job while she was a young student and explained why she chose to bring it up.
"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family," Harris argued.
"I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs," she added.
Trump doubles down on claims that Harris never worked at McDonald's
Ever since Harris became the Democratic nominee, Trump has been aggressively pushing the unfounded claim that Harris never worked at McDonald's as she has said.
He has shared countless memes and posts on the subject to his Truth Social platform, and while he hasn't explained why it is at all relevant to the presidential race, he has used it to berate the media for helping her maintain the lie.
Many of his MAGA fans have now adopted Trump's biZarre talking point, insisting that Harris provide pay stubs from decades ago or testimony from her co-workers to prove she actually worked there.
During a rally earlier this week in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Trump randomly brought up Harris' claim, ridiculing her for claiming she "grew up in such horrible conditions," and exclaimed, "she never worked there!"
"I'm going to go to a McDonald's next week... and I'm going to work the french fry job for about a half an hour," he joked to the crowd. "I want to see how it is."
During a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, he repeated the vow to "work the fries" at McDonald's, adding, "I will have worked longer and harder at McDonald’s than she did if I do that even for half an hour."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire, NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP, & Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP