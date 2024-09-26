Harris slams Trump's "perspective" when pressed about past McDonald's job

Washington DC - Kamala Harris recently gave a definitive answer about whether she actually worked at McDonald's years ago, as Donald Trump continues to insist that she is lying.

During a recent interview, Kamala Harris (r.) was asked about her past job at McDonald's, as Donald Trump continues to insist repeatedly that she's lying. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire, NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP, & Jim WATSON / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, the vice president sat down for an interview with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle, who asked, "Yes or no: At any point in your life, have you served two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions."



The joke garnered a laugh from Harris, as it was a reference to Trump's obsession with that specific detail of her resume, with the former president insisting that she has been lying about ever working at the fast food chain.

Harris confirmed she indeed held the job while she was a young student and explained why she chose to bring it up.

"Part of the reason I even talk about having worked at McDonald's is because there are people who work at McDonald's in our country who are trying to raise a family," Harris argued.

"I think part of the difference between me and my opponent includes our perspective on the needs of the American people and what our responsibility, then, is to meet those needs," she added.