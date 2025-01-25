Mel Gibson gives Trump some eyebrow-raising praise: "Daddy arrived"

Los Angeles, California - Actor and outspoken MAGA Republican Mel Gibson has gone viral after he shared just how excited he is about the beginning of President Donald Trump 's second term.

During a recent interview, actor Mel Gibson (r.) referred to President Donald Trump as "daddy," which went viral on social media. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity on Friday night, Gibson praised Trump for recently visiting California, where the president admonished local leadership over their response to wildfires that have devastated the state.

Gibson, who has also criticized the state's response efforts, said he was "glad" that Trump was there, as he believes "we'll get some results here quickly."

"It's like daddy arrived, and he's taking his belt off, you know?" Gibson said.

His bizarre comment caught the attention of social media users, but Gibson isn't the first to use such creepy language to describe the new president.

MAGA fans have embraced referring to Trump as America's "daddy," as they appear to believe the label signifies that he has unquestionable power and knows what is best for his child.

At his inauguration, those waiting in line for the event chanted, "Daddy's home!" as he was sworn into office.

MAGA influencers and politicians have also used the term, including political commentator Tucker Carlson, who said back in October that Trump would give the country a "spanking" as it's been "a bad girl."