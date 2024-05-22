Trump gifts Rosanne Barr signed gun: "We love everything you represent"
Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump recently sent over a special gift to comedian Roseanne Barr to thank her for supporting him over the years.
Barr recently shared a video on social media sent to her from the former president, which shows him scrawling his signature on what appears to be a gun case and magazine with a gold Sharpie.
"We love you, Roseanne," Trump said in the clip.
"I'm signing this especially for you, and we love everything you represent," he added. "Keep fighting! Thank you!"
In the caption, Barr joked, "I believe our forefathers (and foremothers) envisioned this very moment when they wrote the Second Amendment."
Barr, who was once considered an outspoken progressive, tanked her career in 2018 when she shared a tweet calling White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.
Roseanne Barr has become a proud MAGA loyalist
After the reboot of her hit show Roseanne was canceled in the wake of the backlash to her comments, Barr began rebranding herself as a right-wing, anti-woke comedian and MAGA loyalist.
She made her comeback last year with a stand-up special titled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, which aired on Fox News and was panned as highly offensive.
As Trump is currently running for re-election, while fighting a number of legal battles that could ruin his efforts, the Republican candidate has been calling on his staunchest allies to step up their public support of him.
Cover photo: Collage: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP & Screenshot / X / @therealroseanne