Trump gifts Rosanne Barr signed gun: "We love everything you represent"

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump recently sent over a special gift to comedian Roseanne Barr to thank her for supporting him over the years.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) recently sent comedian Roseanne Barr a signed handgun to thank her for supporting him over the years. © Collage: MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP & Screenshot / X / @therealroseanne

Barr recently shared a video on social media sent to her from the former president, which shows him scrawling his signature on what appears to be a gun case and magazine with a gold Sharpie.



"We love you, Roseanne," Trump said in the clip.

"I'm signing this especially for you, and we love everything you represent," he added. "Keep fighting! Thank you!"

In the caption, Barr joked, "I believe our forefathers (and foremothers) envisioned this very moment when they wrote the Second Amendment."

Barr, who was once considered an outspoken progressive, tanked her career in 2018 when she shared a tweet calling White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.