Michael Moore makes bold prediction about Trump's fate on Election Day

Traverse City, Michigan - Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore recently shared his thoughts on whether Donald Trump will win re-election, as the 2024 race reaches its inevitable end.

Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is well-known for accurately predicting presidential elections, recently share whether he thought Donald Trump would win. © Collage: STEPHEN MATUREN & Jim WATSON / AFP

Moore did an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, in which he said he was very "optimistic" that Democrat Kamala Harris will defeat Trump on Election Day.

"I think they are going to be very surprised," Moore stated. "I'm talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation – by what is going to happen on Tuesday."

Last month, Moore penned an article on his website asserting that Trump is "toast," a sentiment he says he feels "more now" than ever before.

Moore, who has become well-known for accurately predicting presidential elections, argued Trump is not tapped into what Americans actually want.

"The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us... I don't think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at," Moore explained.

"The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don't want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with each other, but that's where it ends."

His bold prediction comes as polls across the country have shown the candidates either tied or within margins of each other.