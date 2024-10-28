Trump vs. Harris: Where are the candidates polling with only days until the election?

Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are nearing the inevitable end of the 2024 presidential race, but how are they fairing against each other in the polls?

Recent polling reveals how Donald Trump (r.) and Kamala Harris (l.) are doing in the polls with only a bit more than a week until election day. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll – which nationally surveyed 2,392 registered voters and 1,913 likely voters between October 18 and 22 – found Harris with a marginal lead of 49% to Trump's 47% with registered voters and a wider lead of 51% to Trump's 47% with likely voters.

With the issues, voters trust Trump more on handling immigration, the economy, and the crisis in the Middle East, while Harris is seen to be better suited to handle abortion, health care, and "protecting American Democracy."

Meanwhile, a Big Village poll – which nationally surveyed 1,739 registered voters and 1,592 likely voters between October 18 and 23 – found Harris leading registered voters at 49% to Trump's 43.2% and with likely voters 51.6% to 45%.

Both polls indicate great news for Harris, but the race still remains incredibly close. A win for either candidate will heavily rely on results in battleground states necessary to win the race and the electoral college.