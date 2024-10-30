Mike Johnson reveals Trump's "massive" changes to healthcare if re-elected

House Speaker Mike Johnson recently said that Donald Trump will get rid of the Affordable Care Act if he manages to win the presidency. © SAMUEL CORUM / AFP

According to NBC News, Johnson gave a speech at a Trump Force 47 campaign office in Pennsylvania on Monday while campaigning for GOP House candidate Ryan Mackenzie, in which he said that "massive" changes to health care will come if Trump wins.

"Healthcare reform's going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we're going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table," Johnson explained.

When asked if that meant tossing Obamacare, Johnson confirmed as much and added, "The ACA is so deeply ingrained, we need massive reform to make this work, and we got a lot of ideas on how to do that."

"We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state. These agencies have been weaponized against the people," Johnson cotinued. "It's crushing the free market; it's like a boot on the neck of job creators and entrepreneurs and risk-takers.

"And so healthcare is one of the sectors, and we need this across the board, and Trump's going to go big," he added. "I mean, he's only going to have one more term. Can't run for re-election. And so he's going to be thinking about legacy, and we're going to fix these things."