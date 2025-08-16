Trump claims Putin agrees with his 2020 "stolen election" theory: "You won that election by so much!"

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump (r.) claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) agreed with his 2020 "stolen election" conspiracies. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Friday, the two world leaders met in Anchorage, Alaska to discuss Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Following the meeting, they held a press conference, during which Putin claimed he told Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, in 2022 that "the situation should not be brought to the point of no return."

"Today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war, and I'm quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that," the dictator added.

After returning to the US, Trump sat for an interview with Fox News, during which he enthusiastically praised Putin and revealed the advice the Russian leader gave him on how US elections should be run.

"Vladimir Putin said something – one of the most interesting things. He said, 'Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting... No country has mail-in voting. It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections,'" Trump claimed.

"And he said that to me because we talked about 2020," he continued. "He said, 'You won that election by so much... And if you would have won, we wouldn't have had a war. You'd have all these millions of people alive now instead of dead... You lost it because of mail-in voting. It was a rigged election.'"