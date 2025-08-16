Trump claims Putin agrees with his 2020 "stolen election" theory: "You won that election by so much!"
Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with his unfounded 2020 "stolen election" conspiracy theory.
On Friday, the two world leaders met in Anchorage, Alaska to discuss Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Following the meeting, they held a press conference, during which Putin claimed he told Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden, in 2022 that "the situation should not be brought to the point of no return."
"Today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war, and I'm quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that," the dictator added.
After returning to the US, Trump sat for an interview with Fox News, during which he enthusiastically praised Putin and revealed the advice the Russian leader gave him on how US elections should be run.
"Vladimir Putin said something – one of the most interesting things. He said, 'Your election was rigged because you have mail-in voting... No country has mail-in voting. It's impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections,'" Trump claimed.
"And he said that to me because we talked about 2020," he continued. "He said, 'You won that election by so much... And if you would have won, we wouldn't have had a war. You'd have all these millions of people alive now instead of dead... You lost it because of mail-in voting. It was a rigged election.'"
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's enduring bromance
Despite the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine, Trump, who promised to have the war resolved in the first 24 hours of his second term, has shown preferential treatment to Putin over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin and his army have faced countless allegations of war crimes throughout the conflict, and most recently, the leader was indicted for the alleged abduction and transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children.
But as Putin arrived in Alaska, Trump had a red carpet rolled out for him.
Trump has long claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and in recent weeks, his MAGA allies have been discussing plans to "strengthen" elections.
Many critics have commented on the fact that it's interesting Putin would be giving advice on elections, as he won last year's election in Russia by 87% of the vote – which the US denounced as "obviously not free nor fair" – and subsequently changed the country's constitution to allow him to stay in power until 2036.
Trump has similarly discussed the idea of figuring out how he can run for a third term as president.
At the end of Friday's press conference, Putin said their next meeting should be in Moscow, to which Trump said, "Oh, that's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."
