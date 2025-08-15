RFK Jr. revives vaccine safety task force in huge win for anti-vax movement
Washington DC - In a huge win for his anti-vaccine supporters, Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday announced that he will revive a vaccine safety task force.
RFK Jr. on Thursday announced the restoration of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a panel tasked with making recommendations and monitoring vaccine safety in children.
Helmed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the task force will be revived after nearly 30 years of inactivity.
The move comes days after RFK Jr. faced criticism for calling on a medical journal to retract a study that found no link between childhood vaccination and chronic health disorders.
In addition, RFK Jr. founded Children's Health Defense (CHD), an organization that has long questioned the safety of vaccinations. CHD also sued RFK Jr. in May in an attempt to get him to restart the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines.
"Today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight," HHS said in a statement on its website.
Task force to focus on "development, promotion, and refinement" of vaccines
According to HHS, the task force will focus on making sure that the "development, promotion, and refinement" of vaccines "result in fewer and less serious adverse reactions than those vaccines currently on the market."
In addition, they will attempt to improve the development, production, and distribution of vaccines, as well as reporting on adverse reactions.
"By reinstating this Task Force, we are reaffirming our commitment to rigorous science, continuous improvement, and the trust of American families," Bhattacharya said in the statement.
"NIH is proud to lead this effort to advance vaccine safety and support innovation that protects children without compromise," he added.
