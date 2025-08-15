RFK Jr. revives vaccine safety task force in huge win for anti-vax movement

Washington DC - In a huge win for his anti-vaccine supporters, Health and Human Services (HSS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday announced that he will revive a vaccine safety task force.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reviving a task force designed to scrutinize the safety of vaccines. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

RFK Jr. on Thursday announced the restoration of the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a panel tasked with making recommendations and monitoring vaccine safety in children.

Helmed by US National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, the task force will be revived after nearly 30 years of inactivity.

The move comes days after RFK Jr. faced criticism for calling on a medical journal to retract a study that found no link between childhood vaccination and chronic health disorders.

In addition, RFK Jr. founded Children's Health Defense (CHD), an organization that has long questioned the safety of vaccinations. CHD also sued RFK Jr. in May in an attempt to get him to restart the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines.

"Today's action reaffirms the Department's commitment towards continuous improvement in childhood vaccine safety oversight," HHS said in a statement on its website.