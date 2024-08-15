Netanyahu addresses rumors that he spoke with Trump about Gaza ceasefire deal

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied recent reporting that he had a private phone call with Donald Trump regarding a possible Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement denying a media report that claimed he privately spoke with Donald Trump recently regarding Gaza. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Axios cited two sources who claimed that Trump spoke with Netanyahu on Wednesday.

One of the sources claimed Trump's intention was to urge his ally to take a deal, but stressed that they were unsure whether that's what the former president actually did.

But quickly after the story was published, the Netanyahu's office released a statement denying the claims.

"Contrary to media reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not speak yesterday with former President Donald Trump," the statement read.

The Trump campaign has not commented on the story.

The report came shortly before senior US, Qatari, Egyptian, and Israeli officials are scheduled to meet in Doha, the capital city of Qatar, on Thursday.

The officials are expected to discuss a ceasefire proposal which has stalled, with Netanyahu refusing any agreement that would lead to a permanent end to the war.

Some 115 hostages are still thought to be held in Gaza, while Israel's brutal war has killed at least 40,000 Palestinians since October 7.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has maintained a strong relationship with Netanyahu and has vowed to support the far-right architect of Israel's war if he wins re-election.