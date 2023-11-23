New book reveals Trump's damning words about evangelical Christians behind closed doors

Palm Beach, Florida - An upcoming book reveals some damning things former President Donald Trump has said about evangelical Christians in the past.

An upcoming book claims that Donald Trump called a group of evangelical Christian voters "pieces of s**t" while on the campaign trail in 2016. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Tim Alberta, a reporter for the Atlantic, will soon release his new book The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism.

According to The Guardian, which received an advanced copy, Alberta recalls an embarrassing moment for Trump that took place back in 2016 during an event at Liberty University, an evangelical Christian college in Virginia.

When asked what his favorite Bible verse is, Trump mistakenly said "Two Corinthians" instead of "Second Corinthians."

Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research council, had advised Trump to give the answer, yet he ended up endorsing Florida Senator Ted Cruz, who was also running at that time, over Trump.

"The laughter and ridicule were embarrassing enough for Trump," Alberta recalls. "But the news of Perkins endorsing Ted Cruz, just a few days later, sent him into a spiral. He began to speculate that there was a conspiracy among powerful evangelicals to deny him the GOP nomination."

After Cruz's campaign began using the flub as an attack against Trump, he allegedly "told one Iowa Republican official, 'You know, these so-called Christians hanging around with Ted are some real pieces of s**t.'"