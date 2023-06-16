Trump's second defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll gets a date
New York, New York - A federal judge has set a date for author E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against ex-president Donald Trump – just weeks after she won $5 million in the first trial.
Manhattan-based US district judge Lewis Kaplan announced the new civil trial will begin on January 15, 2024.
The news came just weeks after Carroll won $5 million in her first case against Trump. The author had accused the former reality TV star of sexually assaulting her inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996 and defaming her when she accused the former president of raping her years later.
The former president was rapidly hit with a second defamation lawsuit after mocking Carroll in a CNN town hall. This time, she is seeking at least $10 million in damages.
Trump has so far unsuccessfully fought to reduce the amount he must cough up from his first verdict.
Trump's legal woes amidst 2024 presidential campaign
Meanwhile, Trump's other legal woes are coming to a head with upcoming trials over alleged mishandling of classified government documents as well as accusations of covering up hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The mounting legal difficulties may create obstacles for the ex-president as he seeks a return to the White House in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Ed JONES / AFP