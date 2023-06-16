Trump's second defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll gets a date

New York, New York - A federal judge has set a date for author E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against ex-president Donald Trump – just weeks after she won $5 million in the first trial.

E. Jean Carroll's second defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump is set to go to trial on January 15, 2024. © Collage: Ed JONES / AFP

Manhattan-based US district judge Lewis Kaplan announced the new civil trial will begin on January 15, 2024.

The news came just weeks after Carroll won $5 million in her first case against Trump. The author had accused the former reality TV star of sexually assaulting her inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996 and defaming her when she accused the former president of raping her years later.

The former president was rapidly hit with a second defamation lawsuit after mocking Carroll in a CNN town hall. This time, she is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

Trump has so far unsuccessfully fought to reduce the amount he must cough up from his first verdict.