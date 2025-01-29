New legislation pushes for Donald Trump's face to be carved into Mount Rushmore

Washington DC - US President Donald Trump has only been back in office for a few days, but there are already plans to immortalize his face on the famed Mount Rushmore .

The "most important" presidents in US history have been immortalized in the rock of Mount Rushmore: (L-R) George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. © David Zalubowski/AP

So far, former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln adorn the 5,725-foot-high mountain in South Dakota.

According to the National Park Service website, these four people "represented the most important events in the history of the United States."

Washington was the first-ever US president, Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence in 1776, Roosevelt symbolized a huge economic boom, and Lincoln ushered out codified American slavery.

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (35) said on Tuesday that she had introduced a bill to carve the face of the current US president on the memorial.

The congresswoman – who caused a stir during the election campaign with her bikini pictures – justified her initiative, saying, "His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving!"