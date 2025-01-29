New legislation pushes for Donald Trump's face to be carved into Mount Rushmore
Washington DC - US President Donald Trump has only been back in office for a few days, but there are already plans to immortalize his face on the famed Mount Rushmore.
So far, former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln adorn the 5,725-foot-high mountain in South Dakota.
According to the National Park Service website, these four people "represented the most important events in the history of the United States."
Washington was the first-ever US president, Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence in 1776, Roosevelt symbolized a huge economic boom, and Lincoln ushered out codified American slavery.
Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (35) said on Tuesday that she had introduced a bill to carve the face of the current US president on the memorial.
The congresswoman – who caused a stir during the election campaign with her bikini pictures – justified her initiative, saying, "His remarkable accomplishments for our country and the success he will continue to deliver deserve the highest recognition and honor on this iconic national monument. Let's get carving!"
Luna did not reveal which achievements she was referring to in detail.
Since Trump has been back in the White House, he has ordered the withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO), said he would rename the Gulf of Mexico, and forced Colombia to take back migrants by threatening punitive tariffs.
Cover photo: David Zalubowski/AP