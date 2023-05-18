Rep. Anna Paulina Luna intros bill to axe Rep. Adam Schiff over Trump election claims

Washington DC - Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a bill to remove Democrat Adam Schiff from Congress following revelations from the recently released Durham report.

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (r.) has unveiled a bill that aims to remove Adam Schiff from the House following the Durham report. © Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency & Cover Images

On Wednesday evening, Luna took to Twitter to share a photo of her resolution, and called for an investigation to be launched.

"Knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country, cost taxpayers millions of dollars, and authorized spying on a US President and then proceeding to double down on the lie within days of the Durham report coming out makes you unfit for office," she wrote in the tweet.

A report released earlier this week from former special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, concluded that the FBI did not have sufficient evidence to investigate possible collusion between Trump and Russia during the 2016 elections.

While the report did not call for charges against those involved, or reveal any damning revelations, Trump allies, such as Luna, believe it proves definitively that the Russia investigation was always a "hoax" as Trump claimed.

Schiff, who led the Russia investigation by the House Intelligence Committee, has repeatedly stood by his allegations, and continues to do so.