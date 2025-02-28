New polls find Americans trust Trump more than the media to deliver "fair, full, and accurate facts"

Washington DC - Two recent polls found that Americans have become more trusting of President Donald Trump and his administration than the news media.

Recent polls found that while Americans' trust in the news media has dramatically dropped, trust in President Donald Trump has gone up. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

A recent YouGov survey, which polled 1,124 US citizens from January 30 to February 3, found that 29% said they have a "fair amount" or "a great deal" of trust in the media, while 44% have at least a fair amount of trust in the Trump administration "to state facts fully, accurately and fairly."

The survey also found that most Americans view media coverage of Trump as "too negative," with around four in 10 believing the media wants Trump to fail.

Of those surveyed, Republicans were far more likely to not believe the media, with 35% saying that they have no confidence in the media at all compared to only 13% of Democrats willing to say the same.

In a Gallup poll released on Thursday, the results found that 31% of those surveyed said they trust the media "a great deal" or "a fair amount," while 36% said not "at all."

Similar to the YouGov survey, the Gallup poll also found that 59% of Republicans hold that view, compared to only 6% of Democrats.