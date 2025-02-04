New York AG Letitia James rallies opposition to Trump's ban on transgender care

New York, New York - After President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban transgender care for young people, New York's attorney general urged hospitals to defy it.

According to The New York Times, AG Letitia James sent a letter to healthcare providers and other organizations on Monday, warning that abiding by Trump's federal order may break state law.

"Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws," James wrote.

"Electing to refuse services to a class of individuals based on their protected status, such as withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals, is discrimination under New York law," she boldly added.

Last week, Trump signed the order, which promises to withhold federal funding from hospitals that provide patients under the age of 19 with any form of gender-affirming treatments, including the use of puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

The letter now puts health providers in the difficult position of having to choose to abide by either federal or state law.