Newsom brutally roasts "piggy" Trump as White House scrambles to do damage control
Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally roasted President Donald Trump for an insulting comment he made to a female reporter as the White House scrambled to do damage control.
"Quiet, piggy," Newsom's press office wrote on his official X account on Tuesday, alongside a picture of Trump with a swollen pink face and another of him chowing down on what looks like some kind of ham.
The post was just one of several Newsom posted, all of which featured the same text alongside a grotesque caricature of Trump.
One showed Trump with a demonic pig head holding the plans for the inside of his lavish new ballroom, while another showed a digitally altered image of him guzzling pasta during King Charles' speech at a state banquet.
Newsom's brutal trolling comes hours after a clip surfaced of Trump berating female Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey aboard Air Force One on November 14.
Responding to a question about why he hadn't ordered the release of the Epstein files, Trump turned to the reporter and snapped, "Quiet. Quiet, piggy."
The clip has since gone viral on social media due to the misogynistic nature of the insult, Trump's seeming disrespect for the press, and the failure of anyone else in the room to jump in and defend her.
Newsom has long taken opportunities like this to slam Trump through on social media trolling. On Saturday, he asked people to "pray" for the president because "He is not mentally well."
White House scrambles to defend Trump's "piggy" comment
Amid vocal backlash against Trump's comments, the White House attempted to regain control of the narrative while standing by the disparaging comments he'd made to Lucey.
Instead of apologizing, White House officials defended the comments by claiming that Lucey had behaved unprofessionally when she asked why Trump wouldn't release the files, despite insisting that they wouldn't incriminate him.
"This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane," an official told the Daily Beast. "If you're going to give it, you have to be able to take."
Bloomberg News, meanwhile, stepped in to defend Lucey and expressed support for her work as a White House reporter.
"Our White House journalists perform a vital public service, asking questions without fear or favor," a spokesperson told the Guardian. "We remain focused on reporting issues of public interest fairly and accurately."
On Tuesday, Trump went on to again berate a female reporter who asked about Epstein, calling her a "terrible" journalist and telling her that she should "go back and learn how to be a reporter."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Mauro Pimentel