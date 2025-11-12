Newsom keeps shaming Trump at COP30 climate summit and issues drilling challenge: "Over our dead bodies"

Belém, Brazil - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called the President Donald Trump "an invasive species" and "a wrecking ball" in a scathing attack at the UN climate change summit in Brazil.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) blasted President Donald Trump for "vandalizing" the US' progress on climate change. © Collage: REUTERS

Newsom has been very critical of the decision by the Trump administration not to send a delegation to the COP30 climate conference. The governor is the most high-profile US official to travel to the Brazilian city of Belém for the conference.

Having blasted the Republican for "doubling down on stupid" by expanding a fossil fuel agenda and ditching climate protections, he said that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "cheering" and singing Trump's praises.

"[Xi and China] are sitting back dominating supply chains, dominating manufacturing... because they understand the great economic opportunity to transition to clean and green energy," he said, adding Trump was "temporary."

At a separate event on Tuesday, Newsom levelled that "the Trump administration has abandoned any sense of duty, responsibility, and leadership in addressing climate change."

"It's an abomination. It's a disgrace," Newsom said.