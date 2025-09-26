Gavin Newsom taunts Trump's vodka brand by announcing his own red wine launch

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom taunted President Donald Trump over the AI-fueled return of his vodka brand by suggesting that he might launch his own red wine.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (pictured) mocked President Donald Trump over the relaunch of his failed vodka brand. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"COMING SOON," Newsom said alongside an AI-generated picture of a bottle of wine, labeled "Newsom Wine," in a Thursday post on X.

The image Newsom shared was clearly meant to reflect an advertisement put out by Eric Trump for the relaunch of "Trump Vodka," a failed alcohol brand that was discontinued in 2011.

Eric Trump's advertisement was clearly AI-generated as well, featuring the vague outline of a bottle put against a background of gold, candles, and glasses.

Newsom's trolling of the Trump family is part of a continuing escalation by the California governor, who has relentlessly mocked the Trump administration on social media over recent months.

He has even gone as far as to imitate Trump's writing style and post long-winded all-caps rants on X that are clearly meant to embarrass and infuriate the president.

After Trump's disastrous appearance at the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, Newsom posted a video making fun of his speech, which had gone on for more than four times its allotted time.