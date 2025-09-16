Kash Patel grilled over leadership and FBI response to Charlie Kirk shooting

Washington DC - On Tuesday, the Senate judiciary committee held a hearing to probe FBI Director Kash Patel on criticisms he has been receiving regarding his leadership and the department's handling of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

FBI Director Kash Patel was grilled during a Senate hearing on Tuesday over criticisms of his department's response to the shooting of Charlie Kirk. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Patel gave an opening statement at the hearing, proudly stating that "at his direction," his agency was able to track down Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who allegedly shot and killed Kirk during an event in Utah last week.

He concluded by issuing a warning to any opposition from the committee: "If you want to criticize my 16 years of service, please bring it on."

Republican members of the committee mostly praised Patel for his commitment to "make America safe again," and asked questions regarding the FBI's investigation into Robinson.

Patel claimed that a chat on Discord in which Robinson confessed to his crime was "leaked," and the department is looking into "anyone and everyone" involved in that group, which he says is made up of "a lot more" than 20 people.

Many GOP members also asked about unfounded claims that Robinson was driven by leftist ideology and that leftist groups are funding political violence across the country.

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt ran through a lengthy list of recent acts of political violence that he claimed were committed by the left, and alleged that "the George Soros empire has financed a vast ecosystem of radicals, all working together."

Patel repeatedly told members that investigations into Robinson's motives are ongoing, but vowed that his agency would "follow the money" to uncover leftist groups supposedly funding violence.