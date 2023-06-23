Pence takes shot at Trump and lays out extreme stance on abortion

Washington DC - Mike Pence demanded Friday that every Republican presidential hopeful back a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks or earlier as he sought to outflank Donald Trump on an issue his former boss has been accused of fudging.

Mike Pence threw a not-so-subtle jab at Donald Trump as he challenged every Republican presidential candidate to back a nationwide abortion ban at 15 weeks. © Collage: REUTERS

Touting his pro-life credentials a year after the Supreme Court overturned the federally-protected guarantee of abortion access, the ex-vice president threw down the gauntlet to his rivals.



"The fact is today abortion law in the United States is more aligned with China and North Korea than with Western nations in Europe," he told the Road to Majority Conference, a gathering of 3,000 evangelical conservatives in Washington.

"So I want to say from my heart, every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard."

Pence didn't mention the former president by name, but his address was a pointed challenge to Trump, who views the religious right as key to his 2016 presidential win and future White House ambitions.

The former president thrilled conservatives when he appointed three justices to the Supreme Court during a single term in office who subsequently voted to strike down Roe v. Wade.

But anti-abortion activists have been dismayed by Trump refusing to publicly back a nationwide ban this time around even as he takes credit for the court's ruling.

Trump has also warned against tacking too far to the right and suggested that anti-abortion hardliners were to blame for the poor Republican showing in last year's midterm elections.