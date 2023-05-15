Donald Trump slams Ron DeSantis over Florida's "too harsh" abortion ban

Tallahassee, Florida - Former President Donald Trump took a shot at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for enacting Florida’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, while remaining evasive about his own position on the issue.

Donald Trump is taking aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis over Florida's six-week abortion ban. © Logan Cyrus, Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP

Without explicitly disclosing his own stance, Trump claimed that "many people in the pro-life movement" believe the six-week ban goes too far in restricting women’s right to choose."

"He signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh," Trump said in an interview with The Messenger.

Trump did not cite any pro-life groups or leaders to back up his assertion that they oppose the six-week ban. It is similar to bans that have been passed in many GOP-led states with the anti-abortion movement’s strong support.

Steve Cortes, a former Trump campaign spokesperson who has joined a pro-DeSantis super PAC, hit back at Trump, questioning if the ex-president has gone "soft on pro-life."

"Is DJT so adamant about attacking DeSantis, that he will even oppose the Governor’s strong protections for unborn children?! Wow," Cortes tweeted.

Trump has sought to avoid being pinned down on abortion. He employed that tactic in the new interview by refusing to say if he agrees with those who consider the six-week ban to be too extreme.

His evasiveness continues a pattern. The former president repeatedly dodged questions about his personal stance on the issue during last week’s CNN town hall with Republican voters, while taking credit for appointing conservative Supreme Court judges who overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.