Plastic straws: What to expect from Trump's newest environmentally unfriendly executive order

Washington DC - A fter years of raging against paper straws, P resident Donald Trump is looking to reverse Joe Biden's plan to phase out plastic straws in the US.

Trump is in a rampage against paper straws and will likely introduce an executive order reintroducing single-use plastics this week. © Collage: AFP/Roberto Schmidt & IMAGO/Wirestock

A Biden-era policy sought to reduce plastic waste by slowly phasing out all single-use plastic products and replacing them with more sustainable alternatives across the federal government by 2035.

Plastic straws and utensils have been targeted in attempts to reduce waste, with Seattle in 2018 becoming the first city to ban such items.

Trump has long opposed such bans. During his failed 2020 bid for a second term in office, he sold plastic straws on his website because "liberal paper straws don't work."

Last week, Trump went on a social media tirade against paper straws, claiming he will be signing an executive order which will end Biden's push against plastic.

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work," Trump said on Truth Social last week. "BACK TO PLASTIC!"