President Biden responds to Donald Trump's challenge to "immediate" debate
Washington DC - Donald Trump says he is finally ready to debate Joe Biden, but will the president actually take him up on the offer?
On Monday, Trump did an interview where he argued that he doesn't believe Biden will actually run because "he can't do anything" and boldly stated, "I'd like to call for – immediately – debates.
"I'd like to debate him now because we should debate," he added. "We should debate for the good of the country... so we can talk about these problems and get him to change his ways."
Later that day, reporters asked Biden if he would accept the challenge, which he responded to with a laugh.
"If I were him, I'd want him to debate me, too," he joked. "He's got nothing else to do."
Since launching his campaign last year, Trump has refused to participate in Republican primary debates, arguing that his lead by a wide margin has already secured him the party's nomination.
Both Biden and Trump have not participated in primary debates
Biden has also opted out of debates during the Democrat primaries as he was prematurely dubbed the party's incumbent nominee. Neither candidate had publicly expressed interest in debating each other until now, so it's still unclear if it will happen anytime soon.
During his interview, Trump also took shots at Biden for refusing to participate in a traditional interview during the upcoming Super Bowl.
"I'll take his spot at the Super Bowl if they want," Trump said. "We'll get very good ratings."
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP