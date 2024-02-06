President Biden responds to Donald Trump's challenge to "immediate" debate

Washington DC - Donald Trump says he is finally ready to debate Joe Biden , but will the president actually take him up on the offer?

President Joe Biden (l.) recently shrugged off a challenge from his challenger Donald Trump, who has demanded that they debate "immediately." © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

On Monday, Trump did an interview where he argued that he doesn't believe Biden will actually run because "he can't do anything" and boldly stated, "I'd like to call for – immediately – debates.

"I'd like to debate him now because we should debate," he added. "We should debate for the good of the country... so we can talk about these problems and get him to change his ways."

Later that day, reporters asked Biden if he would accept the challenge, which he responded to with a laugh.

"If I were him, I'd want him to debate me, too," he joked. "He's got nothing else to do."

Since launching his campaign last year, Trump has refused to participate in Republican primary debates, arguing that his lead by a wide margin has already secured him the party's nomination.