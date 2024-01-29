Vivek Ramaswamy predicts Super Bowl will be rigged so Taylor Swift can endorse liberals

Cincinnati, Ohio - Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might be out of the race, but he continues to add fuel to the culture war fire, even at Taylor Swift 's expense.

Vivek Ramaswamy (r.) recently predicted that the upcoming Super Bowl will be rigged so that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend (l.) can endorse President Joe Biden. © Collage: Patrick Smith & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday morning, far-right influencer Jack Posobiec shared a post on social media about how he was "thinking about" Swift, and how she "came out a super liberal in 2020."

Ramaswamy decided to weigh in, throwing out a wild new conspiracy theory concerning the outcome of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII.

"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall," Ramaswamy wrote.

"Just some wild speculation over here," he added. "Let's see how it ages over the next eight months."

These comments come after Ramaswamy dropped out of the race following a crushing defeat in the recent Iowa caucuses, after which he immediately endorsed front-runner Donald Trump.

During his campaign, Ramaswamy was Trump's most vocally supportive challenger in the race, at one point describing him as "the best president of the 21st century."

He has defended him at every turn, even going so far as to push forward theories that sinister forces are trying to sabotage Trump's re-election efforts.

Ramaswamy now seems to believe that Taylor Swift of all people presents a credible threat to keeping Trump away from the White House.