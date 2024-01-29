Vivek Ramaswamy predicts Super Bowl will be rigged so Taylor Swift can endorse liberals
Cincinnati, Ohio - Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy might be out of the race, but he continues to add fuel to the culture war fire, even at Taylor Swift's expense.
On Monday morning, far-right influencer Jack Posobiec shared a post on social media about how he was "thinking about" Swift, and how she "came out a super liberal in 2020."
Ramaswamy decided to weigh in, throwing out a wild new conspiracy theory concerning the outcome of the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII.
"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall," Ramaswamy wrote.
"Just some wild speculation over here," he added. "Let's see how it ages over the next eight months."
These comments come after Ramaswamy dropped out of the race following a crushing defeat in the recent Iowa caucuses, after which he immediately endorsed front-runner Donald Trump.
During his campaign, Ramaswamy was Trump's most vocally supportive challenger in the race, at one point describing him as "the best president of the 21st century."
He has defended him at every turn, even going so far as to push forward theories that sinister forces are trying to sabotage Trump's re-election efforts.
Ramaswamy now seems to believe that Taylor Swift of all people presents a credible threat to keeping Trump away from the White House.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vs. MAGA
Swift gained ire from the far-right and Donald Trump's MAGA base in 2020 when she criticized the then-president for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism."
Her popularity further exploded in 2023 and she began dating NFL player Travis Kelce, who will be playing at the Super Bowl next month.
Now Swift has become the center of a right-wing conspiracy theory that claims Democrats will use her to endorse Biden in order to keep Trump from winning in 2024.
On Saturday, after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens and secured their spot in the Super Bowl, the couple shared a passionate kiss that was broadcast live to millions of viewers.
Kelce has also faced criticism from the right for his endorsement deals with companies like Bud Light and Pfizer.
As both celebrities have been dominating the headlines in past months, the far-right has begun to see her as a threat to Trump's re-election chances.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick Smith & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP