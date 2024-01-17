GOP debate canceled after Nikki Haley calls for Trump's participation

New York, New York - ABC News canceled their upcoming GOP debate event in New Hampshire after presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she would not attend unless Donald Trump agreed to participate.

ABC News canceled their upcoming GOP debate shortly after candidate Nikki Haley said she wouldn't attend if Donald Trump refused to participate. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ABC News announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, citing a lack of participants for the surprise decision.

"Our intent was to host a debate coming out of the Iowa caucuses, but we always knew that would be contingent on the candidates and the outcome of the race," the network said.

"As a result... ABC News and WMUR-TV will not be moving forward with Thursday's Republican presidential primary debate in New Hampshire."

The cancellation came only hours after Haley insinuated in a social media post that she would not participate unless Trump did too.

"We've had five great debates in this campaign. Unfortunately, Donald Trump has ducked all of them," Haley argued.

"He has nowhere left to hide. The next debate I do will either be with Donald Trump or with Joe Biden," she added. "I look forward to it."