Pro-Trump attorney arrested over alleged voting machine tampering

Washington DC - A Michigan-based lawyer, who made a name for herself helping former President Donald Trump push false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, has been arrested.

Attorney Stefanie Lambert (l.), who helped spread Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, was arrested in Washington DC on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @AttyStefLambert & Jim WATSON / AFP

According to The Guardian, attorney Stefanie Lambert was apprehended by US Marshals on Monday as she was leaving a court hearing.

She was arraigned on Tuesday and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Lambert is facing charges after she refused to comply with a court order for her to submit fingerprints for a separate case in Michigan, where she and two others are accused of having illegally tampered with the state's voting machines.

Prior to her arrest, Lambert was attending a hearing where a court was deciding on whether to sanction her for recently handing over classified documents to Michigan sheriff Dar Leaf, who is also a prominent election denier.

The documents belonged to Dominion Voting Systems, the company that has been actively suing a number of Trump allies that helped push his false election claims for defamation.

The company sued Fox News last year, eventually reaching a massive $787.5 million settlement along with an admission to sharing the falsehoods.