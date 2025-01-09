Prosecutor urges Supreme Court to reject Trump's bid to block hush money sentencing

Washington DC - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg urged the Supreme Court on Thursday to reject President-elect Donald Trump 's request to block sentencing in his hush money case .

© Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump is to be sentenced on Friday after being convicted by a New York jury in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump (78) who is to be sworn in as president on January 20, filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to halt his sentencing after a New York state appeals court dismissed his bid to have the hearing delayed.

Trump's lawyers have made several legal maneuvers in an effort to fend off the sentencing, which the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, has already indicated will not result in jail time.

"This court should enter an immediate stay of further proceedings in the New York trial court to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the presidency and the operations of the federal government," they wrote in their application to the Supreme Court.

Trump's lawyers have claimed that the immunity from prosecution granted to a sitting president should be extended to a president-elect.

Bragg rejected their arguments in his response, saying that Trump was a private citizen when he was "charged, tried, and convicted for conduct that he concedes is wholly unofficial."

"Defendant makes the unprecedented claim that the temporary presidential immunity he will possess in the future fully immunizes him now, weeks before he even takes the oath of office, from all state-court criminal process," he said.