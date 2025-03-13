Protestors target Trump's Ireland golf course as son Eric visits Scotland

Doonbeg, Ireland - Irish police said Thursday it had opened a probe into "criminal damage" at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump , as his son Eric visited Scotland for business talks.

Irish media reported that vandals dug up and planted Palestinian flags on two greens at the Trump International Golf Links and Hotel at Doonbeg in western Ireland.

Police "are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a commercial premises in West Clare", according to a statement sent to AFP.

"This was a childish, criminal act but the incredible team at Trump Doonbeg will ensure it does not impact business," a Trump Ireland spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have the greatest course anywhere in the world and we are so proud of the tremendous success and we look forward to a great season ahead," the statement said.

Earlier, Eric Trump, son of the president, met with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney for talks focused on Trump's golf ventures in the country.

Swinney thanked the younger Trump, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, for the firm's "colossal investment and commitment to Scotland", according to the president's son.