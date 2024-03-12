RNC goes on firing spree as Trump and MAGA loyalists cause "absolute bloodbath"

Washington DC - After Donald Trump helped install its new leadership, the Republican National Committee is set to fire dozens and dozens of staffers in what insiders are describing as an "absolute bloodbath."

The new chair and co-chair of the Republican National Committee, who were recently endorsed by Donald Trump, have begun firing many staffers on their team. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

Last Friday, Michael Whately and Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of the former president, were unanimously voted in as chair and co-chair after Trump endorsed them for the roles.

As promised, they immediately hit the ground running. According to the Guardian, the RNC began the process of firing multiple members of the team on Monday, and are expected to let go of a total of 60 employees in coming days – "an absolute bloodbath," as one source cited by the paper called it.

"Chairman Whatley is in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned with his vision of how to win in November," new RNC chief operating officer Sean Cairncross wrote in an email to soon-to-be jobless staffers.

"During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team."

Both Whatley and Lara are staunch MAGA Republicans, and have made it clear that they aim to use their new roles to revamp the entire party to be a powerful arm of support for the former president – including potentially helping Trump pay off the massive legal bills and judgements he has piled up in recent months.

Lara, in particular, has been extra vocal about her plans. In a recent interview, she declared that any Republican who is "not on board" with Trump or the RNC supporting him are "welcome to leave."