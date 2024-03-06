Lara Trump spells out MAGA plans for takeover of RNC: "We are not playing games"

Washington DC - Donald Trump 's daughter-in-law Lara, who has been mooted as a potential co-chair of the Republican National Committee, made it clear that she has a hard takeover in mind.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of presidential candidate Donald Trump, says anyone that doesn't support the former president can "leave" the party. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lara recently sat down for an interview with Real America's Voice and laid out her plans for the RNC.

"Anyone who is not on board with seeing Donald Trump as the 47th president and America-loving patriots all the way down the ticket being supported by the RNC is welcome to leave because we are not playing games," she boldly declared.

"We have no time to waste," she continued. "We have to ensure that every single penny of every dollar donated goes to causes that people care about."

"That's part of the reason that I think I'm such a great fit for this. There's no one more loyal to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement than this person you're looking at right here."