Lara Trump spells out MAGA plans for takeover of RNC: "We are not playing games"
Washington DC - Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, who has been mooted as a potential co-chair of the Republican National Committee, made it clear that she has a hard takeover in mind.
Lara recently sat down for an interview with Real America's Voice and laid out her plans for the RNC.
"Anyone who is not on board with seeing Donald Trump as the 47th president and America-loving patriots all the way down the ticket being supported by the RNC is welcome to leave because we are not playing games," she boldly declared.
"We have no time to waste," she continued. "We have to ensure that every single penny of every dollar donated goes to causes that people care about."
"That's part of the reason that I think I'm such a great fit for this. There's no one more loyal to Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again movement than this person you're looking at right here."
The MAGA takeover of the RNC is in full effect
Last month, Trump announced his support for Michael Whatley to take over as chair of the RNC and Lara, who is married to his son Eric, for the role of co-chair.
The endorsement comes after the RNC's current chair, Ronna McDaniel, reportedly held a private meeting with Trump and offered to step down.
Since then, Lara, who has no experience in politics, has ramped up her public appearances to support his re-election efforts.
While speaking with reporters after a recent event in South Carolina, she pitched the idea that voters would "absolutely" be on board with her using RNC funds to foot Trump's growing legal expenses.
"That's why people are furious right now, when they see the attacks against him," she said. "They feel like it's an attack, not just on Donald Trump, but on this country."
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP