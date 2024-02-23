Donald Trump's daughter-in-law wants to use RNC funds to pay his legal bills
Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, has been teasing her plans to use funds from the Republican National Committee to help foot the presidential candidate's mounting legal fees.
On Thursday, Lara gave a speech on the opening day of this year's annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which she began by giving a warm greeting to her fellow "ultra MAGA patriots."
She went on to deliver a doom-and-gloom message about the state of the nation, sharing that it feels "like we are on the doorstep of World War III."
But Lara came bearing good news, as she claimed the US will soon see Trump "elected as the 47th president."
She also addressed the fact that her father-in-law recently endorsed her to the position of co-chair of the RNC, as its current leadership is soon expected to step down.
"If elected as co-chair of the RNC, I can promise you we will not be giving blank checks to career political consultants and vendors," Lara said during her speech. "Every penny of every dollar donated will go towards one thing: winning."
Lara spent the last several minutes of her speech lamenting about Trump's legal troubles and the damage it has done to their family, as she claims President Joe Biden has "weaponized" the justice system against them.
Lara Trump believes Republican voters want to foot Donald's legal bills
Though Lara didn't go into specific detail that evening about how she would go about assuring a "win" for Republicans in 2024 if elected, her comments seem in line with a plan she pitched only a few days earlier.
Since Trump's endorsement, Lara, who has no experience in politics, has ramped up her public appearances to support his re-election efforts.
While speaking with reporters after an event in South Carolina on Wednesday, she pitched the idea that voters would "absolutely" be on board with using RNC funds to foot Trump's growing legal expenses.
"Absolutely. That's why you've seen a GoFundMe get started," she said, referencing one set up by MAGA supporters to help pay off the recent $355 million judgment in Trump's New York fraud case that has gained steam in recent days.
"That's why people are furious right now, and they see the attacks against him," she added. "They feel like it's an attack, not just on Donald Trump, but on this country… So I think that is a big interest to people. Absolutely."
Lara's plans could be detrimental to the party, as Trump's legal expenses may very well end up reaching a billion.
Along with the fraud trial ruling, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll on defamation charges, on top of the $5 million he already owed her from a previous lawsuit.
Those rulings are only the beginning of his long list of legal battles, as he still has 91 charges spanning four criminal indictments to face.
Lara also pushed Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, assuring the crowd that what happened that year "cannot and will not ever happen again."
Cover photo: Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP