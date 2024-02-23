Donald Trump's daughter-in-law wants to use RNC funds to pay his legal bills

Washington DC - Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump , has been teasing her plans to use funds from the Republican National Committee to help foot the presidential candidate's mounting legal fees.

On Thursday, Lara gave a speech on the opening day of this year's annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which she began by giving a warm greeting to her fellow "ultra MAGA patriots."

She went on to deliver a doom-and-gloom message about the state of the nation, sharing that it feels "like we are on the doorstep of World War III."

But Lara came bearing good news, as she claimed the US will soon see Trump "elected as the 47th president."

She also addressed the fact that her father-in-law recently endorsed her to the position of co-chair of the RNC, as its current leadership is soon expected to step down.

"If elected as co-chair of the RNC, I can promise you we will not be giving blank checks to career political consultants and vendors," Lara said during her speech. "Every penny of every dollar donated will go towards one thing: winning."

Lara spent the last several minutes of her speech lamenting about Trump's legal troubles and the damage it has done to their family, as she claims President Joe Biden has "weaponized" the justice system against them.